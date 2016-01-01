V-Box – 5 Panel Vaginal Health Test Pack

Description

Concerned about unusual changes in the color, odor, or texture down under? Now you can screen for all common causes of abnormal vaginal discharge from the comfort of your home. As easy as 1-2-3. No awkward conversations, no hassle.

Far more comprehensive than other vaginal discharge tests, the myLAB Box Vaginal Health Combo panel uses advanced DNA technology to detect the specific genetic material causing the infection and deliver extremely accurate results. This is the best method available to screen for abnormal vaginal discharge.

The test covers all infectious causes of abnormal vaginal discharge: yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis (BV), trichomoniasis, chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Use the kit instructions to collect your sample in as little as 5 minutes. Mail it to the lab using the pre-addressed stamped envelope (postage paid). Receive secure electronic results back in a matter of days. Enjoy peace of mind knowing you’ve tested thoroughly. It’s that easy!

What’s included: 1 (ONE) mail-in lab kit of vaginal health tests screening for:

vaginal yeast infections

bacterial vaginal infections (BV aka bacterial vaginosis)

chlamydia

gonorrhea

trichomoniasis (trich)

For your convenience the kit also includes: simple to use instructions and postage pre-paid return envelope.

Why Test? Vaginal discharge changes in color, odor, or texture may be a sign of vaginitis. Vaginitis is an irritation of the vagina that may also cause itching, burning, redness, or swelling. While in most cases the cause could be an imbalance in the vaginal flora, the cause could also be a sexually transmitted infection like chlamydia and gonorrhea. This can occur even if you have not been sexually active for awhile so it is important early to avoid complications. This condition can be uncomfortable but is easy to treat once it is diagnosed.

What Causes Abnormal Vaginal Discharge:

Vaginal discharge that changes in color, odor, or texture may be a sign of vaginitis. Vaginitis is an irritation of the vagina that may also cause itching, burning, redness, or swelling. This condition can be uncomfortable but is easy to treat once it is diagnosed.

Vaginitis in women is most often caused by one of these common vaginal infections:

Vaginal candidiasis, or “yeast”

Bacterial vaginosis, or BV

Trichomoniasis, or “trich”

Vaginal discharge and related symptoms, such as itching, burning, and redness, can also be signs of chlamydia and gonorrhea. These are two of the most common sexually transmitted infections (STIs). They can cause very serious problems for women if they are not treated. The good news is that with the right treatment, both chlamydia and gonorrhea can be cured.

Yeast, BV, and trich infections may also put you at risk for serious problems if they are not diagnosed and treated. The V-Box Vaginal Health Combo panel can test for all 5 of these infections. And because the myLAB Box panel uses modern genetic technology that tests for more strains of bacteria and yeast than other panels, you can be assured of getting highly accurate results.

To learn more about chlamydia and gonorrhea, check out the myLAB Box STD Symptoms Guide (https://www.mylabbox.com/resources/std-symptoms-guide)

What Is a Yeast Infection?

Vaginal candidiasis, or “yeast” is a fungal infection that occurs when too much yeast grows in the vagina. The overgrowth of yeast can cause itching and other irritating symptoms that get worse the longer you have the infection.

Yeast infections are not STIs but it is possible to pass a yeast infection to your partner during sex. It is important for your partner to get tested and treated if there is any sign of a yeast infection.

Symptoms of a yeast infection can include:

A thick, white vaginal discharge that looks like cottage cheese but has no odor

Itching, burning, and/or redness and swelling in and around the vagina

Pain during sex

Discomfort when urinating

Since the symptoms of a yeast infection are similar to those of BV and other sexually-transmitted infections (STIs), it may ease your worries to get tested and know for sure if you have a yeast infection. The myLAB Box Vaginal Health Combo panel uses DNA technology to test for several types of yeast that cause fungal infections in the vagina. At-home test kits that screen only for basic strains of yeast may be more likely to give false negative or less accurate results.

What Is BV?

Bacterial vaginosis, or BV is a very treatable infection is caused by a change in the natural balance of bacteria in the vagina. You get BV when the normal level of one kind of bacteria, Lactobacillus, is replaced by high levels of other bacteria. The most common bacteria found in BV is Gardnerella vaginalis. The myLAB Box Vaginal Health Combo panel tests for multiple types of bacteria that may cause BV, including Gardnerella vaginalis, making it highly accurate. At-home test kits that screen for fewer types of bacteria may not be able to confirm you have BV and are more likely to have false negative results.

You may get BV after having sex with a new partner or your current partner. Without treatment, BV may increase your chances of getting HIV or other STIs, such as chlamydia or gonorrhea. Having BV while pregnant puts you at greater risk of delivering your baby too early.

Symptoms of BV can include:

A thin white or gray vaginal discharge

Pain, itching, or burning in the vagina

A strong fishy odor, especially after sex

Burning when urinating

Itching around the outside of the vagina.

Many women with BV have no symptoms. But if you have symptoms, you should be tested and treated.

What Is Trich?

Trichomoniasis, or “trich” is a common curable STD that is caused by a tiny parasite that spreads easily during sex. The most common symptom of trich is an itchy, smelly, vaginal discharge – but only about 30% of people who get trich have any symptoms.

Having trich during pregnancy may increase the chances of giving birth too early or having a baby who is too small (less than 5.5 pounds).

A trich infection will not go away without treatment. And people who get trich can get it again after treatment. Trich can also increase the risk of getting or spreading other STIs. That’s why it’s important to get tested and to make sure your sexual partners get screened and treated if they are infected.

The highly sensitive DNA technology used for the myLAB Box trich test is considered the “gold standard” for detecting a trich infection.

Trich infection is more common in women but men can get trich, too. Even if they don’t have symptoms, men can still infect their partners. Encourage your partner to get tested for trich (https://www.mylabbox.com/product/trichomoniasis-trich-kit/).

Symptoms of a trichomoniasis infection in women can include:

a frothy vaginal discharge that can be clear, white, yellowish or greenish with an unusual fishy odor

itching, burning, redness, or soreness in the vaginal area

discomfort when urinating

myLAB Box offers at-home collection of samples that are mailed to our CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory. The testing performed on your samples complies with all state and federal regulations regarding laboratory testing.

What Happens If I Test Positive?

If you test positive, get free medical consults by phone and, if applicable, treatment.

Treatment at this time is available only for chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis infections.

Disclaimer:

All tests are validated by myLAB Box clinical laboratory affiliates. Results are comparable to samples collected in a physician’s office or clinical laboratory.

Tests used in myLAB Box kits have been developed by myLAB Box clinical laboratory affiliates, who determine precise performance characteristics for each test. These performance characteristics help ensure the consistency and accuracy of test results. Tests have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), although individual components of some tests performed in the laboratory are FDA-cleared. The FDA has determined that such clearance or approval is not necessary for laboratory-developed tests such as those offered by my LAB Box. These tests are used for clinical purposes and should not be regarded as investigational or for research. myLAB Box clinical laboratory affiliates follow the rigorous accreditation guidelines of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and are certified by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA) of 1988 as qualified to perform high-complexity clinical testing.